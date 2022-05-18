Karnataka SSLC result 2022 tomorrow, know how to check

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB will release the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 tomorrow 19th May. Students can check results on the official website karresults.nic.in. However, the result timing has not been released yet.

How to check KSEEB result 2022 SSLC?

Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in 2022 SSLC result.

Click on the link that reads ‘Karnataka SSLC result 2022.’

To login into the results enter your registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the KSEEB 2022 result Class 10 and check all the details carefully. Last year, the board released the KSEEB 10th result 2021 at 3:30 PM. However, this year also the result is expected to be at the same time. But no confirmation has been given by the board yet.