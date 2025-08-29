Karnataka: Teen Gives Birth Inside School Premises, Accused Sent to Custody

In a shocking incident took place in Karnataka's Shahapur taluka where a 17-year-old girl gave birth to baby inside the school toilet. This incident took place in a government-run residential school. Police has launched investigation. According to HT report this incident occurred earlier this week when Class 9 student went into labour. Following this, authorities then rushed the minor and her newborn to a nearby hospital. Both are said to be in stable condition.

The FIR states that the 17-year-old girl, seven months shy of 18 and full-term pregnant, reported being "sexually assaulted" by an unknown individual approximately nine months prior. A hostel resident, she initially hesitated to disclose details due to stress, eventually claiming she experienced severe stomach pain in the washroom and unexpectedly gave birth there.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and identified as the accused in the case.A senior officer stated that the girl will be counselled after her recovery and medical clearance to determine the details of the incident and her relationship with the accused.A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint by the District Child Protection Officer.

In addition to the accused, a case has been filed against the hostel warden, school principal, staff nurse, and the victim’s brother for failing to report the pregnancy. Police noted the school administration and the victim's brother delayed reporting the incident despite prompt notification after the delivery. They also stated the girl had been frequently absent from school since the academic year began. Hostel warden Geeta Salimani and school principal Basamma Patil claimed ignorance of the pregnancy, citing no visible signs and unknown marital status. The Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) has suspended the principal, hostel warden, and two other school employees for alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in monitoring student welfare.