Karnataka: Three Children Drown While Swimming in Lake

Vijayanagar, Karnataka (October 8, 2024): Three children drowned while swimming in a lake in Kumati village, located in the Kudligi taluka of Vijayanagar district, on Tuesday.

Karnataka | Three children died while swimming in a lake in Kumati village of Kudligi taluk of Vijayanagar district. All the deceased are from Kumati village. Kanahosalli police visited the spot and a case has been registered: Vijayanagara Police — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

According to regional media reports, the victims, identified as Sagar (14), Guru (14), and Vinay (11), were all residents of Kumati village.

The incident occurred during the Dussehra holidays when the three children went to swim in the lake. Police arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered regarding the incident.