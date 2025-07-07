Karnataka: Three dead, six hospitalised after drinking 'contaminated' water

Yadgir (Karnataka), July 7 The deaths of three people and the hospitalisation of at least six others after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water have been reported from Karnataka’s Yadgir district.

The deaths were reported from Tippanatagi village in Surapura taluk of Yadgir district in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

The three deceased, all residents of the same village, were admitted to the hospital ten days ago with severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. They died over a span of three days.

They have been identified as Devikemma Hotti, 48, Venkamma, 60, and Ramanna Poojary, 50.

Many other villagers have been admitted to various hospitals, with at least six in critical condition. Villagers stated that while some have recovered, around 20 people have fallen ill.

District Health Officer (DHO) Mahesh Biradar has called for a detailed report on the incident. Health department sources stated that it is yet to be confirmed whether the deaths were caused by contaminated water or food poisoning. Authorities are awaiting post-mortem reports.

Health Department staff have rushed to the village and collected samples from the affected individuals for medical testing. A medical camp has also been set up in the village to handle emergency cases.

Sources further revealed that preliminary laboratory tests have not detected any contamination in the drinking water.

In October 2024, over a thousand residents in Uppunda, Udupi, fell ill after consuming contaminated water. Symptoms included vomiting and diarrhoea, but most have recovered. Area residents blamed poor maintenance of the water tank for the contamination of the water supply.

Five persons had died in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district due to the consumption of contaminated water in October 2024.

