Karnataka: Three get bail in Udupi kidnap and rape case

Udupi, Dec 6 A district court here on Friday granted bail to three persons who are accused in the alleged kidnap and rape case of a Hindu woman. It was alleged that the accused persons had drugged and gang-raped the victim after kidnapping her.

An incident of an Instagram friend kidnapping and raping a 21-year-old woman had come to light on August 24 from Karkala town of Udupi District. It had taken a communal turn as the main accused was a Muslim.

The incident took place in the limits of Karkala Town police station.

The police had arrested three persons in this connection and the victim was admitted to hospital.

The case had taken a twist with Hindu organisations alleging that the victim was gang raped and demanding strict action against the accused persons.

However, the police had ruled out the possibility of gang rape and warned of strict action against those spreading rumours.

The accused have been identified as Altaf (34), Savio Richard Quadros (35) and Abhay (23) -- all from Karkala town.

The victim and the accused were friends on Instagram for three months. The accused and the victim belonged to the same place. The accused Altaf, who was the woman’s friend on Instagram, had called the victim and asked her to come to a particular spot near her workplace.

When the victim reached the particular spot, she was kidnapped from there.

The victim claimed that she was forced to consume a drink laced with some sedative substances and the accused then raped her.

After committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim at her home.

The case was registered under Sections 135, 64, 3(5) of the BNS Act.

Raising the spectre of ‘Love Jihad’, the Karnataka BJP had alleged increasing atrocities against Hindu women and urged the state government to initiate stringent action in such cases.

Expressing concern over the incidents of violence and rape against women, BJP State General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar remarked that these acts appear to be premeditated.

He stressed that the recurrence of such incidents is alarming.

He further stated that the drugs were purchased, and given to the victim, and she was abducted and subjected to heinous acts.

“This is not the work of a lone individual but seems to be a premeditated conspiracy,” he had said.

He lamented that young women are repeatedly falling victim to allurements, leading to tragic consequences, which is deeply troubling for society.

He vowed to intensify the fight against 'Love Jihad.'

Giriraju Jagadabi (31) of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh and John Noronha (30) of Shankarapura in Kapu taluk of Udupi, were also arrested in connection with the case.

