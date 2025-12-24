Karnataka: Three of family killed in road accident

Ballari, Dec 24 Three members of a family were killed on the spot while two others were injured in a road accident near Devinagar Camp in Karnataka's Ballari district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on the Ballari–Siruguppa State Highway when a car reportedly lost control and hit a roadside barrier before overturning.

Prasad Rao of Nitturu village and two women travelling in the vehicle died at the scene.

Prasad Rao of Nitturu village and two women died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.

Two other family members who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Hospital in Ballari for treatment. Doctors said their condition is critical.

According to the police, five members of the same family were returning after visiting a temple in Tamil Nadu when the accident took place.

Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding and the driver losing control of the vehicle may have caused the crash.

The police also suspect that the driver may have dozed off due to early morning drowsiness.

On receiving information, Siruguppa Police rushed to the spot and conducted a spot inspection.

A case has been registered at the Siruguppa police station, and further investigation is underway.

On October 7, three pilgrims died after a private sleeper coach bus ploughed into a group of people walking on a padayatra to the Huligemma Devi temple at Huligi in Karnataka's Koppal district, the police said. Several others sustained injuries and were admitted to Koppal District Hospital.

The police identified the deceased as Annapoorna, 40, her son Sharanappa, 19, and Prakash, 25, all residents of Tallihala village of Rona taluk in Gadag district. They were part of a group of 15 pilgrims.

On November 24, four friends on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala tragically lost their lives when their car, reportedly speeding, collided with a flyover barrier and plummeted into an underpass in Malur taluk in Kolar district. The impact was devastating, resulting in instant fatalities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor