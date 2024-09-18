Karnataka: Three People Stabbed After Fight During Ganpati Idol Procession at Belagavi

Three persons were allegedly stabbed following a fight that broke out during a Lord Ganesha idol procession ahead of its immersion on Tuesday, September 18.

Darshan Patil, Satish Pujari and Praveen Gundyagol sustained injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a hospital after the incident in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

"The incident did not take place during the procession, but near the civil hospital here. What we have come to know is that there was a fight during the procession and police intervened and sent away both sides after warning, and the procession had proceeded," Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin told reporters.