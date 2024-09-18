Karnataka: Three People Stabbed After Fight During Ganpati Idol Procession at Belagavi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2024 01:04 PM2024-09-18T13:04:16+5:302024-09-18T13:04:59+5:30
Three persons were allegedly stabbed following a fight that broke out during a Lord Ganesha idol procession ahead of its immersion on Tuesday, September 18.
Darshan Patil, Satish Pujari and Praveen Gundyagol sustained injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a hospital after the incident in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.
STORY | Three people stabbed after a fight during Ganesha idol procession at Karnataka's Belagavi— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2024
"The incident did not take place during the procession, but near the civil hospital here. What we have come to know is that there was a fight during the procession and police intervened and sent away both sides after warning, and the procession had proceeded," Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin told reporters.