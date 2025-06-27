Karnataka: Tigress and 4 Cubs Found Dead in MM Hills Sanctuary, Poisoning Suspected

A shocking incident has emerged from Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, where five tigers, including a tigress and her four cubs, were found dead in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a thorough investigation into the deaths. Initial suspicions point to poisoning as the possible cause, though forest officials have stated that the exact reason will be confirmed only after all procedures and post-mortem examinations are completed.

Karnataka has the second-highest tiger population in India after Madhya Pradesh, with 563 tigers. Due to increasing human-wildlife conflict—particularly incidents where tigers prey on cattle—villagers often resort to poisoning or setting traps to eliminate the predators. The forest department team has collected samples from the dead tigers, which have been sent for forensic testing.

Officials noted that a few days ago, the tigress had reportedly killed a cow, which may have led to retaliatory poisoning. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre stated, “The death of five tigers in MM Hills is a deeply unfortunate incident. I have spoken to the heads of the forest department and instructed them to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.”