Karnataka to Operate Extra 1,500 Buses from Bengaluru for Swarna Gowri and Ganesh Festival from September 5-7

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced that it will deploy an additional 1,500 buses from Bengaluru to various destinations, supplementing the current schedules. This enhanced service will be available from September 5 to 7 to accommodate the increased travel demand for the Swarna Gowri and Ganesh festivals.

On September 8, special buses will be operated for both intra and interstate travel to Bengaluru. Swarna Gowri will be celebrated on September 6, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7.

According to KSRTC, special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Bidar, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places.

Also Read| ST Bus Employees Strike: Buses Halted Across Key Routes in Maharashtra as Hartal Begins

Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will operate exclusively to Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, and Madikeri. Premier special buses will run from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to destinations including Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and other locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. KSRTC has announced that computerized reservation tickets for these special buses can be booked in advance. Tickets for both special and scheduled KSRTC buses are available for advance reservation at counters across Karnataka and other states.

A discount of five per cent on the fare will be extended, if four or more passenger’s book tickets in a single ticket and a discount of 10 per cent is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and return journey tickets are booked simultaneously.



