Karnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Student Dies After Fire Breaks Out at Residential School in Kodagu

In tragic fire accident a seven-year-old girl got killed at a residential school in Kodagu district. According to PTI reports, fire broke out at Har Mandir School and the rest of the 29 students staying in the residential school were saved. Firefighters from the Madikeri Fire Station, along with local residents, worked together to douse the flames.

Reports suggest that, cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit.Victim has been identified as Seven year old Pushpak , a Class Two student from Chettimani village in Madikeri taluka. Authorities told PTI, "There were 29 students in this residential school. All others are safe except for this boy. Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the fire, though preliminarily it seems that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire."

In separate incident, A devastating fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of six workers and leaving eight others severely injured. The accident occurred while employees were engaged in making firecrackers, and the flames spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable materials used in the process.

Many workers were trapped inside the factory, leading to a high number of casualties. The fire caused widespread panic in the surrounding area as thick black smoke billowed from the unit, prompting residents to alert emergency services immediately.