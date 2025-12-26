Karnataka Tragedy: Four Dead in Chikkaballapur Road Accident as Bike Hits Tipper Lorry

Tragic road accident took place near Ajjavara Gate in Chikkaballapur taluk on Thursday night claimed the lives of four young men when their motorcycle collided with a tipper lorry. In this accident, victims, all residents of Ajjavara village, died on the spot, officials said on Friday. Chikkaballapur District SP Kushal Choukse identified the deceased as Manoj, Narasimh Murthy, Nandeesh, and Arun. He noted that brothers Narasimh Murthy and Nandeesh were among the victims, compounding the family's grief.

Narasimh Murthy had married just six months prior, making his death especially tragic for his wife and family. The loss of the four young men has deeply saddened the village of Ajjavara. According to police, the youths were returning to Ajjavara from Chikkaballapur on a single bike when a speeding tipper lorry rammed into them near Ajjavara Cross. The impact threw all four onto the road, causing fatal injuries.

Four youths returning to Ajjavara village from Chikkaballapur on a single motorcycle died at Ajjavara Cross when a speeding tipper lorry struck them. All four succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene, according to Chikkaballapur SP Choukse.Police investigated the accident, and the bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered at the Chikkaballapur Rural Police Station.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed sorrow over the incident on X and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to each of the deceased's families. He acknowledged the tragedy amidst Christmas celebrations and the financial hardship the families now face due to the loss of these young men.