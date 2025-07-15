Karnataka turning into drug heaven, claims BJP

Bengaluru, July 15 Karnataka BJP on Tuesday alleged that the state is turning into a drug heaven, and is joining the list of northeastern states and Punjab, where the drug menace has become a serious concern.

“Drugs that have destroyed the lives of youth in northeastern states and Punjab are now spreading in Karnataka. The state is joining that list,” alleged N. Ravikumar, BJP’s Chief Whip in the Legislative Council.

He said that drugs are rampant in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, and Mangaluru cities in the state.

“Drug seizures are being reported almost every week. In Kalaburagi, Lingaraj Kanni - Congress’s Kalaburagi South Block President, a key leader, and someone close to Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress MLA Allamprabhu Patil - has been arrested. He was allegedly involved in drug dealing for many years,” he said.

He also accused the son of leader Mallinath Sonth of being involved in drug trafficking and claimed that he, too, is a Congress worker.

“He is said to be close to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, yet no action has been taken,” claimed Ravikumar.

He said that 120 bottles of banned drugs were seized from Lingaraj Kanni, claiming that these were being trafficked and reportedly sold for lakhs of rupees.

“Priyank Kharge, who mocks BJP leaders and candidates, should explain who these ‘golden disciples’ around him are. What kind of leaders does Congress have?” he said.

He urged the Home Department to take action, alleging that drug trafficking is occurring under police protection in Kalaburagi, as if it were a ‘Kalaburagi Republic.’

He demanded that Priyank Kharge take moral responsibility.

“The Kharge family has controlled Kalaburagi for 50 years. The area should’ve been drug-free. What action are you taking?” he asked.

He said that a few months ago, drugs were seized in Kalaburagi, yet no action followed. Before Kanni’s arrest, Priyank Kharge and the local Commissioner had announced a campaign against drugs in a press conference. But now, it is the Maharashtra police who have arrested Lingaraj Kanni, not the Karnataka or Kalaburagi police.

Ravikumar alleged that the Karnataka police did not arrest Kanni because he was being shielded by Priyank Kharge and Allamprabhu Patil.

He added, “If banned drugs are being trafficked openly, how can the police not be aware? It seems that being close to Priyank Kharge provides immunity from legal action, even for criminal acts. We congratulate the Maharashtra police for arresting Kanni.”

