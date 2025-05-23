Karnataka Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued in Dharwad as 56 Villages Face Flood Threat (Watch Video)

Due to heavy rainfall, 56 villages in Dharwad are under flood warning; an orange alert has been issued, and shelters and boats have been constructed as part of the rescue efforts. District Collector Divya Prabhu said, "Orange Alert has been announced in Dharwad district. The region witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. People are advised to be careful. The district authorities have also instructed not to leave the district headquarters without any prior approval." As to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, there will be an orange alert on May 23, a red alert on May 25, and an orange alert from May 25 to May 28, throughout the coast. During this time, there will probably be a lot of rain and wind.

The last two days have seen constant rain, which has caused the temperature to decrease. Mangaluru reported a maximum temperature of 31.7°C on May 22, which is 6.4°C colder than usual. At 23.7°C, the minimum temperature was almost 1.6°C colder than normal.

It was hot and gloomy during the day in the Udupi district, with good rains in the evening and night in places like Udupi, Brahmavar, Kaup, and Hiriyadka.

One house in Kundapur taluk, six houses in Brahmavar taluk, and three houses in Udupi taluk suffered partial damage on Wednesday due to the high winds and rain. Additionally, damage was recorded to a government higher primary school in Mooduthonse, Udupi taluk, and the areca plants of three farmers in Kundapur.

Waste and silt that have been removed from stormwater drains and canals have been left heaped next to the drains in numerous locations. Both rural areas and certain city wards exhibit this condition. If waste is not disposed of right away after being removed from drains, it may re-enter the drainage system when it rains. This issue needs to be given top priority by the gram panchayats and local authorities.

District officials in Udupi have increased their readiness for the monsoon season. Various departments, urban local bodies, and gram panchayats have been instructed by Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari and Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal to make sure stormwater drains are cleared in both rural and urban regions. The forest department has expedited the removal of hazardous trees in collaboration with MESCOM.