Karnataka woman fulfils big dreams, thanks to Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), June 29 The success story of Jagdevi Chandrakant Neelagar, a resident of Kalyan in Kalaburgi district of Karnataka, is an example of hard work, dedication and self-reliance. Jagdevi, who was previously very poor, not only supported her family with her determination and hard work but also became a source of inspiration for many women by turning a small business into a large-scale enterprise.

Her story is a living example of women's empowerment and economic self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY).

Jagadevi started from her home. Amidst financial constraints, she started making jowar roti. Jowar roti is a popular dish in North Karnataka, and Jagdevi, recognising its demand, made it the basis of her business. Initially, she used to make rotis on a small scale, but due to their quality and taste, the demand started increasing. Gradually, she expanded her business and added other traditional dishes like peanut chutney, peanut poli, which are very popular, especially in North Karnataka.

As her business grew, it became difficult for Jagadevi to meet the demand alone. She added other women to her team and not only helped them by giving them employment, but also strengthened her business. During this time, the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana’ proved to be a boon for her.

She took a loan of Rs 5 lakh under this scheme, with which she added more women labourers. As the demand increased, she increased the loan amount to Rs 15 lakh and bought a millet grinding machine. Later, to meet the increasing demand, she also bought a roti-making machine. These investments took her business to new heights.

Speaking to IANS, Jagadevi Chandrakant Nilegar said, “As the days passed, our business grew, and the few labourers we had were not able to do our work. So we took good advantage of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana'. First, we took a loan of Rs 5 lakh. After that, we added many more women workers. As the demand was increasing, we increased the loan amount to Rs 15 lakh. With this amount, we bought a millet grinding machine. And as the demand for jowar, millet roti increased day by day, we also bought a roti-making machine.”

