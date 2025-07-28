Karnataka women’s panel steps in as Darshan fans target actress Ramya with vulgar posts

Bengaluru, July 28 The Karnataka State Women’s Commission, taking note of the vulgar messages and videos posted by actor Darshan's fans against Kannada actress and former MP Ramya, on Monday urged Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to take action in the matter.

Ramya, in a social media post, had expressed hope that justice would prevail in the fan murder case in which actor Darshan is named as the second accused. Her remarks came after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the Karnataka High Court’s decision to grant bail to actor Darshan as it reserved its verdict on the matter.

Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary has written a letter to the Commissioner after taking 'suo motu' cognisance of the issue.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, she stated: "Steps will be initiated against those posting humiliating content targeting women. Posting defamatory or obscene content against women is a serious crime. We have received complaints regarding the abusive messages aimed at actress Ramya and have taken 'suo motu' cognisance."

"The messages are in extremely bad taste, containing sexually explicit comments. This constitutes a serious offence under the law. We have directed the police to initiate legal action against those responsible, block the accounts, and report back on the steps taken," she added.

"Everyone has the right to express themselves, but it must be done responsibly. Targeting women with vulgar and defamatory content is unacceptable. No one has the right to pass judgment — that's the role of the courts. People must remember that making obscene and objectionable remarks against women is a punishable offence, and if proven guilty, it could lead to a seven-year jail term. I urge those making such comments to think seriously about the consequences and their future,” she emphasised.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that if actress Ramya files a formal complaint, action will certainly be taken.

Ramya, responding to the online abuse, said: "Darshan and I are friends, and I also speak with his wife. But what is wrong is wrong. I won’t bow to anyone, whether it’s a politician or an actor. I will file a police complaint regarding this. I will consult with my people and make a decision. If fans can stoop to this level, how are they any different from (murder victim) Renukaswamy?"

Renukaswamy was allegedly murdered by actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others for sending obscene messages to Pavithra.

Sources confirmed that Ramya is expected to meet Bengaluru Police Commissioner and file a formal complaint by Monday evening.

Asked about the controversy, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said: "Both Darshan and Ramya have acted together in films. We do not want to comment on issues related to their fans."

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda stated that social media has become a curse for society. "Those who are not accepted elsewhere turn to it as a last resort. I haven’t seen the messages yet, but such misuse of social media is wrong. Anyone from anywhere can post offensive comments, and that is deeply concerning," he remarked.

