Karnataka youth accused of impregnating schoolgirl dies by suicide, blames PE teacher

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 3 An incident of a youth accused of impregnating a schoolgirl committing suicide by jumping into a canal was reported from Mysuru district of Karnataka, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Ramu, a resident of Kudakuru village in Piriyapatna taluq. The incident occurred in a school operating within the limits of the Piriyapatna police station.

According to the police, the deceased had left a voice message before taking the extreme step, claiming that the allegations against him of impregnating a schoolgirl, were false.

In the message, he accused the school’s physical education teacher of being responsible for the pregnancy and demanded that a DNA test be conducted to determine the teacher’s role in impregnating the schoolgirl.

In the voice message, Ramu stated, “I am not responsible for the pregnancy of the schoolgirl. I have no relationship with her. I have been falsely accused, and it is no longer possible for me to live with dignity. The doctor had come to check the girl’s health, and her pregnancy came to light during the examination.

"The case is being hushed up to protect the school’s reputation. They are accusing me only because I used to talk to her. The school’s physical education teacher is responsible for all this. To save him, I am being framed. In this situation, I have decided to end my life.”

The voice message was sent by the youth on October 31, after which he went missing. His body was later found in the Tunga Canal near Bettada Tunga village. The youth had parked his bike and discarded his mobile phone, slippers, and jacket near the vehicle before jumping into the canal.

The police have taken up further investigation into the case. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

In August 2025, a teacher at an aided school in Humnabad (Bidar district) was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a Class 9 student multiple times. The incident came to light after the victim stopped attending school and revealed her ordeal to her family.

In September 2025, a yoga teacher was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping a minor student multiple times. The case came to light after the survivor discovered her pregnancy and filed a complaint.

In October 2025, a private college professor in Bengaluru was arrested on charges of sexual harassment after a 19-year-old student filed a complaint.

In a shocking incident, two lecturers from a private college in Moodabidri and their friend were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly raping and blackmailing a student in July 2025.

