Karnataka's single window panel gives go-ahead to 53 investment proposals worth almost 2,750 cr

The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) of the Karnataka government on Saturday approved as many as 53 investment proposals worth Rs 2,750.55 crore promising 8,619 jobs.

The SLSWCC is headed by Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani. In its meeting on Saturday, the committee approved projects cumulatively amounting to Rs 2,750.55 crore that is likely to generate 8,619 jobs.

"The state being one among toppers in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) has further prompted the investors to look towards Karnataka for investments. The department will do every bit to cater to the investors' need," Nirani said.

In the 134th SLSWCC meeting held at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra office, nine investment proposals above Rs 50 crore were approved and these proposals would invest around Rs 1,670.69 crore with 4,308 employment opportunities.

Nirani said that 41 investment proposals above Rs 15 crore have promised to invest over Rs 1,062 crore with 4,311 jobs.

"Today's clearance will further boost investments in the state in a run-up to the Global Investors' Meet scheduled on November 2,3 and 4," the minister said.

Additional chief secretary Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Commissioner for industries Gunjan Krishna, KIADB CEO M Girish, and Karnataka Udyog Mitra MD Doddabasavaraju among other officials were present in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor