Karnataka's Tungabhadra Dam Shutter Damaged; Alert Issued To Locals

The 19th shutter of the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka's Koppal district was damaged late Saturday night, leading to the release of 35,000 cusecs of water into the river.This caused significant concern for downstream regions, officials aware of the incident said. The incident led to the release of floodwaters with an initial discharge of nearly 35,000 cusecs. In response, all 33 gates of the dam were opened to prevent further damage to the reservoir and at least 1 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water will be released.

Following the collapse, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a flood warning to residents. The floodwaters are being discharged at a significant rate. An extreme caution alert has been issued to residents in the districts of Koppal, Vijayanagara, Ballari, and Raichur. Minister in charge of Koppal district Shivraj Tangadagi visited the dam on Sunday and provided necessary directions.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is on the way to the dam for an inspection, said officials. It is to be noted that Tunghabhadra serves as a major water source for farmers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.