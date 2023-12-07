Karni Sena chief Gogamedi's last rites today

Jaipur, Dec 7 Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's last rites will be performed on Thursday.

The body of Gogamedi was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem was conducted by the Medical Board on Thursday. Family and community members took the mortal remains to Rajput Sabha Bhavan, where a large number of people from the community paid their last respects.

Thereafter, the tribute march left from this venue and people in thousands of numbers showered flowers at various places. The yatra will reach the residence of Gogamedi (Hanumangarh) via Bhavani Niketan, Chaumun, Ringas, Sikar, Laxmangarh, Fatehpur, Churu, Taranagar, Sahwa, Bhadra, where the last rites will be performed.

11-point demands have been agreed upon in the Gogamedi murder case. After the recommendation to hand over the investigation to NIA, the family members were ready to conduct the postmortem. Two FIRs were lodged in the case. Gogamedi's wife Sheela Shekhawat has filed a murder case.

She also alleged that her husband had asked for police protection thrice from the CM and DGP, but it was not given. Shyam Nagar SHO Manish Gupta, beat in-charge and beat constable were suspended. The second FIR has been lodged by the scooter rider who was injured after shooters fired on him and took away his Scooty.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karni Sena had called for Rajasthan bandh in protest against the murder of Gogamedi, the effect of which was seen across the state. During the bandh, protesters vandalised many areas. There was vandalism in Gopalpura, Triveni Nagar and Mansarovar in Jaipur. Tyres were burnt at many intersections and trains were stopped at many places.

The Committee formed after the massacre held talks with the administration and police thrice, but the matter could not be resolved. The first talks started on Wednesday at around 2.30 p.m. Officials of Rajput community and Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and Additional Commissioner Kunwar Rashtradeep and other officers participated in the meeting.

In the first talk, the officials had put forward about two dozen demands. The commissioner then spoke to secretariat-level officials and second talks were called, but failed as some demands were not agreed upon. Soon after talking to the officials again, a third meeting was called late in the evening, in which 11-point demands including handing over the investigation to NIA were agreed upon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor