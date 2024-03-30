Karni Sena's Shekhawat resigns from BJP over Union Minister Rupala’s remarks on Kshatriya community

Rajkot, March 30 Rejecting Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's apology for his remarks that offended his Kshatriya community, Karni Sena chief, Raj Shekhawat, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.

Shekhawat's resignation was made public through a social media announcement.

The incident that triggered Shekhawat's resignation involved Rupala's comments, which were perceived as disrespectful towards the Kshatriya community. While speaking at a public event, Rupala had said that several Rajput rulers collaborated with the British.

In an attempt to quell the growing discontent, Rupala on Saturday again extended his apologies at a community gathering in Shemla village, Gondal. Notable figures like Jayrajsinh Jadeja, a community leader, hosted the event at his Ganeshgadh farmhouse. The meeting saw the attendance of various Kshatriya leaders, MLAs, and former MLAs.

Rupala, the Rajkot Lok Sabha candidate and Union Agriculture Minister, expressed regret over his remarks, stating that he never intended to retract any statement in his life until this incident. He acknowledged the anger his comments had caused among the Kshatriya community members and took full responsibility for the repercussions faced by his party, the BJP.

The gathering also included figures like Rajkot district president Alpesh Dholariya, Limbdi MLA Kiritsinhji Rana, and Rajya Sabha member Narendrasinh Jadeja, among others.

