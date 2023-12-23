Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in Chinese visa case

New Delhi, Dec 23 Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the money laundering probe into the alleged irregularities in the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011.

Karti, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, appeared before the ED at its headquarters here at around 12 noon. He had earlier skipped two ED summons.

The case registered in 2022 alleges that Rs 50 lakh was paid as kickback to Karti and his close associate S. Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting up a power plant in Punjab.

The revelations were made through an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), based on which a money laundering case was filed.

