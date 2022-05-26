Karti Chidambaram terms Chinese visa scam 'bogus investigation'

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram while leaving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Headquarters in the national capital on Thursday termed the alleged Chinese visa scam case a "bogus investigation".

"This is a bogus case and a bogus investigation. They always treat me with courtesy but there is nothing to ask me. That's the whole point," Karti Chidambaram told ANI.

The Congress MP reached the CBI headquarters in the morning today in connection with the alleged Chinese visa scam case.

"I have not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa," said Chidambaram.

On May 17, the CBI arrested Karti's close associate S Bhaskar Raman in the case.

The sources had earlier informed, "as per the court's orders of Karti's bail, he has to appear before CBI within 16 hours of reaching India".

"We haven't summoned him since the court has already directed him to join the investigation within 16 hours of his arrival in India. If he fails to appear, then we might issue summon order to him for joining the investigation," said a CBI officer.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also filed a money laundering case in the alleged Chinese visa scam case involving Congress MP.

It is alleged that Karti Chidambaram received Rs 50 lakh to illegally facilitate visas for 263 Chinese nationals to complete a power project in Punjab.

Karti's father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was home minister in 2011 but P Chidambaram has not been named as an accused in the FIR.

Besides the MP, the CBI has booked four other people including Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, Vikas Makharia, representative of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, a Mansa-based private company, and Bell Tools, Mumbai along with 'unknown public servants and private individuals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor