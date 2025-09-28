Karur Stampede: AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran Expresses “Immense Shock and Sorrow”, Condoles Families of Victims

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran expressed his grief and extended condolences to the families affected by the tragic stampede in Karur. He emphasized the need for proper medical care for those injured during the incident. In a heartfelt post on X, Dhinakaran wrote, "The news reports circulating in the media about more than 30 people, including children and women, having lost their lives trapped in the crowd chaos that occurred at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhag meeting in Karur cause immense shock and sorrow. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families and relatives of those who have lost their lives."

Dhinakaran also appealed to the state administration to focus on the medical needs of survivors. His post further added, "I request the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that all those admitted to hospitals after being trapped in the crowd chaos receive appropriate treatment." The incident unfolded during a rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay, where a massive crowd had gathered in Karur. The stampede led to the death of 38 individuals, leaving the state in shock and prompting urgent calls for accountability and relief measures.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reacted swiftly to the tragedy, announcing financial compensation for the victims’ families. He confirmed that Rs 10 lakh would be provided to the kin of each deceased, while Rs 1 lakh would be offered to those undergoing treatment in hospitals. The Chief Minister also directed immediate steps for relief and rehabilitation. Highlighting the seriousness of the disaster, Stalin announced the establishment of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, to be led by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the causes of the stampede and present a detailed report.

In his official statement, CM Stalin described the incident as an "irreparable loss" and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He said, "On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained." The Chief Minister assured that the government is committed to supporting survivors, helping affected families, and ensuring such tragedies are prevented in the future through corrective measures.