Karur Stampede: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Other Celebs Express Shock Over Deadly Mishap

The Karur rally disaster has left Tamil Nadu shaken and the entire film industry grieving. Just hours after a deadly stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally resulted in the deaths of at least 39 people, including 10 children, several prominent figures from the cinema world expressed deep sorrow and outrage. Big names like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Khushbu Sundar, and others conveyed their condolences, with many describing the event as shocking and heartbreaking. What was intended to highlight political strength instead turned into a scene of chaos and loss, leaving families devastated and the state in mourning.

The rally, held under extreme heat, drew thousands eager to see Vijay. However, the overcrowding and long hours of waiting proved disastrous, forcing Vijay to abruptly end his speech. Kamal Haasan said the tragedy left his “heart trembling” and called upon the Tamil Nadu government to provide urgent medical help and relief to survivors. Rajinikanth also expressed grief, calling the deaths of innocent people “immensely grievous” and extended sympathies to the families.

"My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief," wrote Kamal Haasan on X.

நெஞ்சு பதைக்கிறது. கரூரிலிருந்து வரும் செய்திகள் பேரதிர்ச்சியையும் வேதனையையும் அளிக்கின்றன. கூட்ட நெரிசலில் சிக்கி உயிரிழந்த அப்பாவி மக்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவிக்கவும் வார்த்தைகளின்றித் திகைக்கிறேன்.



நெரிசலிலிருந்து மீட்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்கு உரிய சிகிச்சையும்,… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 27, 2025

"The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured," wrote Rajnikanth on X.

Chiranjeevi Konidela posted on X, "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My sincere condolences to the families who are living through this unbearable loss. I wish them strength in this difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.



My sincere condolences to the families who are living through this unbearable loss. I wish them strength in this difficult time and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Om Shanti 🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2025

Actor Vishal condemned the mismanagement, describing the deaths as “utter nonsense” while urging TVK to ensure adequate compensation to all affected families. “My heart goes out to every one of those innocent victims and my deepest condolences to their families. May their souls rest in peace. My sincere request to the @TVKVijayHQ party is to provide compensation. Hope there will be enough safety arrangements in future rallies (sic),” he wrote.

Utter nonsense. Hearing that more than 30 people including children losing their lives over a stampede in actor/politician Vijay’s rally is heartwrenching and totally not right.



My heart goes out to every one of those innocent victims and my deepest condolences to every one of… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 27, 2025

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith called the tragedy one that “shocks the heart,” while Khushbu Sundar described it as “very unfortunate” and prayed for the injured. Music director GV Prakash said the “horrific scenes” had left him speechless and unable to process the enormity of the disaster.

Extremely shocked to hear about the very unfortunate tragedy that has unfolded at @actorvijay rally in #Karur .

Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the deceased and may god give them the strength to cope with the loss of their loved ones. Prayers for those injured.… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) September 27, 2025

The incident has sparked a debate about whether the rally was managed responsibly. Reports revealed troubling lapses in coordination, with one organiser admitting confusion over timing. “Permission was sought between 3 pm and 10 pm. But the TVK Twitter account said he would come at 12. People started arriving from 11 am, but he came at 7:40 pm. The people lacked sufficient food and water under the hot sun,” the organiser explained. These miscommunications, coupled with poor arrangements, created unbearable conditions for attendees waiting for hours without relief.

Although permission was granted for 10,000 people, police later estimated attendance reached nearly 27,000. The unexpected surge came after TVK’s social media suggested Vijay would arrive at noon, drawing crowds from early morning. By the time the actor appeared at 7:40 pm, many attendees had already collapsed from dehydration and exhaustion. Basic provisions like food, drinking water, and shade were missing, worsening the already tense situation. The tragedy has now turned attention toward accountability, highlighting the urgent need for stricter safety protocols to prevent such catastrophic lapses in future political gatherings.

Hours after the tragedy, TVK Chief Vijay broke his silence and posted, "My heart is shattered. I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow."