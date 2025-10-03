Karur Stampede: Resident Saktivel Recounts How He Found His Family in Mortuary After Tragedy at TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally (Watch Video)

Saktivel, a resident of Emur Pudur, displayed photos of his wife Priyadarshini (35) and daughter Dharanika (14), who lost their lives in the Karur stampede during a public event of TVK chief and actor Vijay on September 27, which claimed 40 lives. He expressed that he did not know who was responsible for the tragedy, nor did he understand what exactly had happened. He said no one should ever face the kind of unbearable loss that he had endured, losing both his wife and daughter in such a horrific and unforeseen incident at a political gathering.

He recalled that his wife and daughter had left for Vijay’s campaign at noon, and before leaving, he had advised them to return home if the crowd seemed overwhelming. As the hours passed and they did not return, he tried calling them around 4 pm but received no response. Later, he got a voice message on WhatsApp, yet when he called again at 7:30 pm, there was still no reply. On his fourth attempt, a stranger answered the call. Alarmed, he rushed to the hospital, where he was shown photos instead of finding them in the treatment ward. His worst fears came true when he checked the mortuary and discovered their bodies.

Karur, Tamil Nadu | Saktivel, whose wife and daughter died in the Karur stampede, said, "I don’t know who to blame for this. I have no idea what exactly happened. No one should suffer the kind of loss I have gone through."



As the probe into the Karur stampede intensifies, political blame-shifting has become the focal point. On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government released video clips during a press conference, alleging that TVK cadres broke the cordon and triggered the stampede. DMK leaders claimed the venue itself was unsuitable, pointing to the presence of a petrol bunk and a drainage canal. Their remarks came after TVK chief and actor Vijay stated in a video message that he had carefully selected the rally venues, seeking permission for 10 locations from the police. DMK further alleged that TVK gravely underestimated turnout, which crossed 25,000.

According to the government, organisers ignored police advice to halt Vijay’s vehicle ahead of the designated spot. As the actor entered the area, the crowd surged sideways, causing chaos. Officials added that dehydration and exhaustion worsened the situation since people had gathered from morning, and later, a heavy rush occurred near an electricity generator, followed by focus lights shutting down. In response, Vijay accused CM Stalin’s government of vendetta politics, questioning FIRs against TVK leaders. He vowed that his political journey would continue undeterred. Meanwhile, an NDA delegation led by Hema Malini raised suspicions over the power cut, calling it “fishy.”