Karur Stampede: Vijay Reacts After TVK Rally Claims 41 Innocent Lives – 'Never Faced Such a Painful Situation' (Watch Video)

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s leader Vijay posted a video message on X, two days after the Karur stampede that killed 41. In his video message, he said that he has never faced such a painful situation in life. He said that he is worried about the people, and his heart is filled with a lot of pain. He said, "I have never faced such a painful situation like this in my life... my body and mind are filled with worry. My heart is filled with pain." He further added, "I haven’t faced such a big problem in my life. It’s really painful. People thronged the site out of trust and love for me. Will urge the police department to investigate safety failures. Such an unfortunate incident has happened, and the loss of lives has left me in deep pain." He also promised to meet all the victims in his video message.

Vijay expressed his condolences for the lives lost and vowed that the truth behind the incident would soon come to light. Referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, he said, “If you want revenge, do it to me — don’t harm my party members.”

The FIR, according to The Indian Express report, names three senior functionaries of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) — district secretary Mathiyalagan, state general secretary ‘Bussy’ Anand, and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar — but does not mention Vijay himself. Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a video statement on Monday, said that “no political leader would ever want their followers or innocent civilians to die,” and appealed to people to ignore “irresponsible and malicious news” as the judicial inquiry led by Justice (Retd) Aruna Jagadeesan gets underway.