Kasba law college rape: First charge sheet likely within this month

Kolkata, Aug 14 The sleuths of the detective department of the Kolkata Police, who are investigating the case of a law college student's rape within the college premises at Kasba in South Kolkata in June this year, are likely to present their first charge sheet in the matter at a trial court within the month.

Sources aware of the development said that the sleuths of the investigating team in the matter are in the process of winding up their probe, and hence, the charge sheet in the matter is expected to be presented in the lower court within this month.

It is learnt that all four arrested in the case would be shown as accused in the matter.

The four arrested persons are Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed, Pramit Mukhopadhyay, and Pinaki Banerjee.

While Mishra has been identified as the perpetrator of the crime of rape of the law college student, Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay have been identified as the facilitators in the crime.

The fourth arrested person in the case is Pinaki Banerjee, a security guard of the law college, who, as per the statement recorded by the victim with the police immediately after the incident on the evening of June 25, was the “sole helpless” witness to the crime committed on her.

On Wednesday, the sleuths of the detective department probing the matter collected the voice samples of Mishra at Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata, where all four arrested in the case are currently housed.

According to the Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar, the collection of the voice samples was done on the basis of an instruction from the trial court.

Earlier in July, the city police informed that they secured crucial evidence from two separate forensic reports. They also secured CCTV footage, where the accused persons were seen dragging the victim to the guard room, where the crime of rape took place.

Mishra had several criminal antecedents of hooliganism, causing grievous injury to others with sharp weapons, beating up junior students by bringing in anti-social elements from outside, and even sexually assaulting fellow female students.

However, all these were ignored by both the college authorities and the police administration till the time the rape of a law student within the college premises took place and shook up Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor