Kashi's golden period has been the last 10 years: HM Amit Shah

Varanasi, April 24 Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Kashi saw its golden period in the last 10 years when Prime Minister Narendra Modi represented the constituency in Parliament.

Addressing a meeting of party workers, HM Shah said that the elections were an 'utsav' of democracy, and it was the duty of everyone to fulfill PM Modi's target of crossing the 400 (seats) mark.

HM Shah said that firstly, everyone should focus on the target of 400 seats and secondly, party workers should connect with the beneficiaries of the government schemes.

Thirdly, the party workers should remind voters how PM Modi-led government realised the dream of Ram Mandir, renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and abolished Article 370.

Fourthly, HM Shah said, everyone should carry forward the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. He called upon party workers to work single-mindedly to ensure a whopping majority and victory margin for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

HM Shah listed the various development work that PM Modi had done in Varanasi.

The Union Minister said that PM Modi had freed the country from nepotism, corruption, and appeasement.

He later inaugurated PM Modi's election office and held a meeting with about 50 senior party leaders in Varanasi where he also discussed the poll strategy.

