Published: July 25, 2023

Kashmir: GOC 15 Corps, DGP J&K discusses security scenario

Srinagar, July 25 General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps Lt. General Rajiv Ghai called on the Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

The DGP and the GOC discussed various important aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario of the valley.

“During their discussion, strengthening and augmenting of security measures in order to counter the new tactics of terrorists including infiltration, pushing of drugs and arms being adopted by Pakistan were discussed,” police said.

“The DGP lauded the synergy between different forces which he said has contributed immensely in foiling the ill intentions of Pakistan and the terrorists sent by it.

“The officers emphasized on sharing of intelligence between the forces on a regular basis, and also stressed on conduct of joint operations to comb out the remnants of hidden terrorists.”

