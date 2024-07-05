Kashmir Heatwave: Srinagar Records Hottest July Day in 25 Years at 35.7 Degrees Celsius

Heatwave conditions continued in Kashmir on Thursday, with Srinagar experiencing a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius—six degrees above normal and the highest recorded in July in 25 years, according to officials. The last time the city saw such high temperatures in July was in 1999, when it reached 37 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar was warmer than Delhi (31.7 degrees Celsius), Kolkata (31 degrees Celsius), Mumbai (32 degrees Celsius), and Bengaluru (28 degrees Celsius). Other areas of the Valley also saw intense heat, with Qazigund reaching 32.8 degrees Celsius and Kupwara hitting 35.2 degrees Celsius, according to officials.

The Valley has been experiencing rising temperatures and intense heat over the past few weeks, leading to water shortages in many areas. The health department has issued advisories to cope with the heatwave conditions, while the school education department has announced a 10-day summer vacation for all schools in the Valley starting from July 8.

Amid the heat, people are choosing to stay indoors. Some respite is likely on Friday as the meteorological department has forecast intermittent spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places.