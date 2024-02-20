Kashmir: KPDCL geared up amidst heavy snowfall

Srinagar, Feb 20 Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) workers are fully geared up in post-snow restoration works, even as heavy snow has caused disruptions especially in north Kashmir districts and some parts of south Kashmir, Managing Director (MD) KPDCL Mussarat Islam said on Tuesday.

The MD said five 33 kV feeders out of 120 are presently under fault, while 76 out of 1118 HT 11 kV feeders are down, in view of heavy snowfall in parts of Electric Divisions Handwara, Baramulla and Kupwara, where damage to power infrastructure due to heavy snowfall has also been reported.

“Five 33 kV feeders under fault have been reported from north Kashmir districts of Kupwara and Baramulla. Efforts are on to restore the feeders under fault, but the same would require road connectivity especially in those districts where upper reaches have been cut off due to snow,” he said, urging consumers residing in these areas to exercise patience.

The statement added that 33 kV Gurez line has been charged partially while as 33 kV tap lines Keran, Machhil and Tangdar is under fault. Similarly, 33 kV Wanpoh-Qazigund line is also charged partially.

“In 11 kv category, 39 out of the 76 feeders are under fault in Baramulla and Kupwara Districts, while as 12 in Budgam, eight in Shopian-Pulwama. Five feeders each are under fault in Srinagar and Anantnag-Pulwama districts,” the statement added.

It said that all feeders in capital city Srinagar are operational, along with majority of the 11 kV feeders in other districts like Ganderbal, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Shopian.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor