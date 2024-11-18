Kashmir parts record sub-zero temperature

Srinagar, Nov 18 Cold tightened its grip on Kashmir Valley as higher reaches recorded night temperatures below the freezing point with Srinagar city recording 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) department officials said on Monday that the minimum temperature was minus 3 and 2.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg and Pahalgam hill stations respectively.

Srinagar city recorded 2 degrees as the minimum night temperature and Kupwara recorded 0.2 degrees as the lowest night temperature.

Jammu city recorded 11 degrees, Katra 11.2, Batote 6.1, Banihal 8.2 and Bhaderwah 3.6 as the minimum temperature.

The mighty Chinar trees continue to shed their leaves after changing colour from green to crimson and finally yellow. The falling leaves herald the arrival of winter in Kashmir.

Crystal-clear water in streams, springs and wells flows gently after giving up its roaring travel of the summer months. Ducks and swans swim over the local water bodies fending for themselves as farmers busy themselves with storing grain for the winter months.

Locals store dried vegetables, including brinjals, tomatoes and pumpkins, to be used during the lean winter months when fresh vegetables are difficult to come by.

Long tweet over-garments called the ‘Pherans’ are the choice winter wear of the people.

An earthen firepot woven in willow wicker containing embers called the ‘Kangri’ is the best bet for a Kashmiri to keep body and soul together when even day temperatures hover around zero degrees Celsius.

Lakes, rivers and other water bodies in the Valley have started receiving the avian visitors. Thousands of migratory birds arrive here by the end of October each year to spend winter months away from the bone-chilling cold of their summer homes in Siberia, China and Eastern Europe.

