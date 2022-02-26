Kashmir Police, CRPF officers review security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar along with Inspector General CRPF Charu Sinha on Saturday toured South Kashmir and visited Navyug Tunnel to review the security arrangement for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra 2022.

"IGP Kashmir was briefed by the officers about the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022," reads the official release.

"Officials were briefed about the proposed deployments, arrangements for camp security, use of modern/technical gadgets, road opening parties, general security scenario in their respective areas, preparation for disaster management, cut off timings etc," it added.

Meanwhile, the IGP Kashmir directed the officials to ensure better coordination and synergy among different security agencies working on ground and prepare the exhaustive security plan/arrangements as per the ground situation/requirement in their respective areas for peaceful yatra.

"There should be adequate use of modern security gadgets/technology including CCTVs, drones so as to enhance the security surveillance grid and thwart evil designs of ANEs," he said.

This year Amarnath Yatra might take place between June and August.

( With inputs from ANI )

