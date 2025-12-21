Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall in higher reaches; rain in plains after 3-month dry spell

Srinagar, Dec 21 The higher reaches of Kashmir received its first snowfall of the season, and rain lashed the plains of the Valley, heralding the first day of the 40 days of harsh winter cold, locally known as ‘Chillai Kalan’.

The nearly three-month-long dry spell was broken on Sunday as rain and snow washed down all the suspended particulate matter (SPM) from the air, making it safer and easier to breathe.

People suffering from chest ailments heaved a sense of relief with the season’s first snowfall and rain, clearing the air and settling the dust down in cities and towns.

The ski resort of Gulmarg and the Sonamarg hill station also received the season’s first snowfall today.

People worried about Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations going to be a muted affair in the absence of snow are now hopeful of tourists arriving in large numbers to welcome the new year in the bountiful snow in Gulmarg and other hill stations.

All the perennial water reservoirs of Jammu and Kashmir situated in higher reaches are replenished by heavy snowfall during the Chillai Kalan, and these reservoirs sustain all the rivers, streams, springs and lakes of J&K during the hot summer months.

Due to the night-long cloud cover, night temperatures rose throughout the Valley.

For the first time this season, Srinagar city recorded 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 1.5 degrees and 2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Jammu city had 11.5 degrees Celsius, Katra town 11.6, Batote 7.6, Banihal 6 and Bhaderwah 5.8 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Due to snowfall in the Zojila Pass area, authorities have suspended traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Traffic across the Sadna top in Kupwara district, the Razdan Pass in Bandipora district and the Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district has also been suspended.

As the higher reaches of Kashmir received the snowfall, the people are hopeful of more, which is essential to replenish the water bodies ahead of the summer.

