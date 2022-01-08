Kashmir: Security forces killed 3 JeM terrorists in Budgam encounter

Security forces in Kashmir killed 3 Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists in an overnight operation, in Budgam district. And now the toll of terrorists killed in the past week has touched 11.



A team from three national security police, the army, and the CRPF planed the operation after the tip of terrorists at Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora of Budgam. Inspector general of police (IGP) Viijay Kumar, said “One of the terrorists has been identified as Waseem Mir of Nowgam in Srinagar. Based on initial investigations and documents recovered, the other two terrorists appear to be foreign nationals, however, their exact identification is being ascertained. Three AK-56 rifles were recovered from the site.”

“The terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party. The security forces retaliated in return leading to an encounter. Later on, the CRPF also joined the operation,” said IGP Kumar.

“The joint team ensured the evacuation of all civilians to the safer places. Besides, to avoid any collateral damage due to darkness, the operation was suspended during night hours and was resumed in the wee hours of Friday. During the encounter an army officer sustained a minor splinter injury,” he added.

He further said that, “Terrorist Mir was a categorised terrorist and was booked in several terror crime cases. He was also involved in grenade attack on a CRPF bunker near Aali Masjid Chowk at Eidgah Srinagar in which a civilian and a police officer were injured. He had also been brainwashing and motivating the youth of Central Kashmir to join terror folds,”