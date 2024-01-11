Kashmir Shivers Under Cold Wave, Dry Winter Brings Unusual Temperature Fluctuations

A biting cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, with no respite from sub-zero temperatures and no immediate sign of improvement in weather conditions. Officials said the lack of snowfall this winter, combined with unusually warm days, has led to frigid nights and disrupted the typical seasonal pattern.

While Srinagar, the summer capital, shivered under sub-zero temperatures, its daytime highs were over eight degrees Celsius above normal, reaching an unexpectedly balmy level. Jammu, the winter capital, meanwhile, experienced the colder side of the anomaly, with Wednesday's high of 9 degrees Celsius plummeting nine degrees below the average for this time of year.

The unusual weather pattern has raised concerns about the long-term implications for the region, particularly the impact on agriculture and water resources. Officials are urging residents to take precautions against the harsh nighttime conditions, while monitoring the evolving weather situation closely.