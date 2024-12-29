Kashmir snowfall: Highways, flights shut, locals help stranded tourists

Srinagar, Dec 29 Life remained disrupted for the second day on Sunday due to heavy snowfall across Kashmir although swift administrative effort restored electricity in most parts of the Valley.

Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh highway and all roads through mountain passes remained closed for the second day.

Flights to Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Saturday, and the airport officials said the situation was being reviewed for restoration of flights.

Locals have risen everywhere to the challenges faced by stranded tourists on highways. Locals in the Kulgam and Anantnag districts opened their homes and mosques to tourists. Food and heating arrangements were made by Kashmiris for the tourists wherever they remained stranded.

Families of stranded tourists have expressed gratitude and respect for the locals, who came out of their villages, towns and highway habitations immediately after they found that children and elderly tourists were shivering in the extreme cold.

“This is real Kashmiriyat. All of us salute this unforgettable gratitude we owe to the local people. They have expressed, through this noble gesture, the greatness for, which Kashmir has been famous. The people here are as beautiful and noble as the place itself. This should remove any false propaganda spread against these great fellow countrymen”, said Shushant from Uttar Pradesh, who was stranded with wife and two children on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Field staff of the local electricity department, especially, its linemen and temporary staff have done yeoman’s service during electricity restoration. Braving extreme cold and heavy falling snow, these heroes of the electricity department restored fallen and snapped transmission lines, went up high electric poles and towers, and ignored all risks to their lives to restore electric power supply in most parts of the Valley.

“They have not only performed their duties to the highest level of professional competence but also proved that heroes do not exist in story books alone. They walk among us in ordinary clothes living their ordinary lives most extraordinarily,” said Abdul Gani Mir living in the old city of Srinagar.

Authorities have suspended three assistant engineers for remaining absent from their duties during crucial hours.

Minimum temperature improved appreciably across the Valley on Sunday as Srinagar city recorded minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature. The minimum temperature had fallen as low as minus 8.5 some days back in Srinagar.

The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast generally cloudy weather with occasional sunshine in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

