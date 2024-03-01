Kashmiri scribe re-arrested two days after release from five-year detention

Srinagar, March 1 A Kashmiri journalist named Asif Sultan has been re-arrested just two days after he was released from a five-year detention.

Sultan was released following a high court order that said proper procedure had not been followed in his detention.

He reached home on Thursday, but was re-arrested the same evening in another case, officials said.

Sultan was first arrested in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in September 2018, when he was working as a reporter with a local magazine.

At that time, he was arrested for allegedly providing logistical support to a banned militant group.

In April 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had granted him bail in the case on the grounds that the investigative agencies failed to establish his links with any militant group. However, days later, he was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

He was released from the Ambedkar Nagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, following which he reached home on Thursday.

