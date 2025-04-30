Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted in Mussoorie By Local Bajrang Dal Workers; Video Goes Viral

Terrorists shot dead 26 innocent people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, triggering outrage across the country. In response to the attack, the government has taken strong steps against Pakistan. Anti-Pakistan protests are also being held in several places across the nation. However, in Uttarakhand, vendors from Jammu and Kashmir have been targeted. Kashmiri vendors and shawl seller who had come for business were beaten up and threatened by alleged Bajrang Dal workers, forcing them to leave the state. “No one cooperated with us,” said one shawl vendor.

A video showing Kashmiri shawl vendors being abused and assaulted in Mussoorie went viral on social media. In the footage, some individuals can be seen beating up Kashmiri vendors selling shawls on Mall Road. One man was heard hurling abuses and threatening to cut a vendor “into pieces” if he returned. Following the incident, police arrested three individuals. Despite this, many Kashmiri youths decided to leave Mussoorie.

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Leave Mussoorie After Assault

Two Kashmiri shawl vendors were brutally beaten and harassed by members of the Bajrang Dal in Mussoorie, Uttrakhand.



Around 16 other Kashmiri traders, mostly from Kupwara district, were also threatened. pic.twitter.com/CHSGQ07Swx — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) April 29, 2025

Also Read | Students condemn Harvard for hosting 'Pakistan Conference' following Pahalgam attack.

Civilians from Kashmir were targeted in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. As a result, 16 Kashmiri shawl vendors have left the hill station. On April 23, two Kashmiri shopkeepers were attacked and told to leave. They were also asked to show their identity cards. The police later arrested three accused in the case.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar, a vendor from Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, who has been coming to Mussoorie for the past 18 years, said, “I live near the mosque and have known the local people for years. Those who attacked me were also from the same area. No one supported them. There are many workers from other states in Kashmir too, but we have never done such things to them.” He added, “After I was attacked, the police came to my house at 11 pm and told me they couldn’t help, saying Kashmiris are being threatened after the Pahalgam attack, and it’s better if we leave.”

Later, Shabbir’s brother contacted a senior official from Kashmir and narrated the incident. The officer then spoke with the local police, who allegedly told him they wouldn’t be responsible if anything happened. Following this, Shabbir and his brother left Mussoorie. One of Shabbir’s associates said he had to abandon merchandise worth Rs 12 lakh.