Kashmiri soldier killed in Kulgam encounter laid to rest

Srinagar, Aug 6 A soldier belonging to J&K's Bandipora district, who was killed in Kulgam encounter, was laid to rest with full military honours on Sunday. Sepoy Waseem Ahmad Bhat, belonging to Dachigam area of Bandipora, was laid to rest at his ancestral village with full military honours on Sunday, officials said.

“Bhat laid down his life in the line of duty in an encounter with militants in Halan forest area of Kulgam district on Friday last.

“The 31-year-old Bhat was among three army soldiers taken to 92 Base Hospital after sustaining critical injuries during the Halan Kulgam operation, where all of them succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

“The soldier’s mortal remains were taken from the military hospital Srinagar to his native village Dachigam Bandipora on Sunday morning.

“Hundreds of locals, along with top officials from the Army, Police and CRPF gathered at Middle School Dachigam to pay their respects and witness the last rites, which were conducted with full religious and military honours.

“Bhat's untimely demise has deeply saddened the community and women mourned the loss of this young soldier, who also happened to be a gifted football player. He proudly represented the ‘Iqra Football Club’ in Dachigam for a long time.

“Waseem has left behind his wife, who he had married in November 2021.

“His last visit to home on Eid was a cherished memory for his family," the officials said.

Reports also said that his wife is six months pregnant. He is survived by his wife, younger brother, parents and two married sisters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor