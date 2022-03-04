Kashmiri-Ukrainian bride urges PM Modi to stop war in her country

A Kashmiri--Ukrainian bride urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the ongoing war in her country. The appeal came amidst the Russia-Ukraine war that began nine days back.

She also requested PM Modi to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

The Ukraine-Russia war fully escalated on 24 February 2022 when Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

