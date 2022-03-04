Kashmiri-Ukrainian bride urges PM Modi to stop war in her country
By ANI | Published: March 4, 2022 01:48 PM2022-03-04T13:48:08+5:302022-03-04T13:55:08+5:30
A Kashmiri--Ukrainian bride urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the ongoing war in her country. The appeal came amidst the Russia-Ukraine war that began nine days back.
She also requested PM Modi to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.
The Ukraine-Russia war fully escalated on 24 February 2022 when Russia launched a large-scale military invasion of Ukraine.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor