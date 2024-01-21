Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kashmiri Woman Says Lord Ram Asked Her to Reach Ayodhya

Srinagar, Jan 21: A Kashmiri woman claimed on Sunday that Lord Ram came in her dream and asked her to reach Ayodhya. Sidiqua Khan from north Kashmir Kupwara district told reporters in Srinagar today: “I have a lot of reverence for Lord Ram. I had decided to go to Ayodhya after January 22 thinking that there would be a lot of rush there on this day.

“But, yesterday I was jolted out of wits. Lord Ram came in my dream and told me since you serve me always and have reverence for me, you should come to Ayodhya because I am coming there. “Since, I mostly live in Chandigarh and have a lot of Hindu and Sikh friends, I believe in communal harmony.

“I have come in my car from Kupwara. I always drive myself and I should be in Ayodhya tomorrow. If somebody with equal devotion wants a lift, I am ready to give them a lift in my car. “I will offer my prayers and chant Bhajans to please Lord Ram in Ayodhya. I took Allah’s name and then Lord Ram’s name and started my journey.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor