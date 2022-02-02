Kashmiri youth sets up flour mill in Rajouri, helps generate employment

A Kashmiri youth installed a flour mill in Rajouri to provide employment opportunities to the youngsters.

The flour mill provides employment to 50-55 people.

The flour mill, which was opened 4-5 years ago in Saranoo village, is the first such mill in the district. Until then, the residents of Rajouri used to purchase flour (atta) from neighbouring districts or outside the state.

Sunny Raina, owner of the mill, said, "As many as 50-55 are employed here. All are locals. Some are widows, while others are youngsters. We are procuring raw wheat locally and supplying fresh flour."

He further said, "During the initial days of the pandemic, we struggled to procure wheat and supply flour to the people. But with the help of administration, all problems were sorted out."

Residents of Rajouri are happy with the functioning of the mill as they get fresh flour.

( With inputs from ANI )

