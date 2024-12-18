Kathua Fire Tragedy: 6 Suffocate to Death, 4 Injured in Blaze at Retired DSP's House in Jammu and Kashmir

A major tragedy occurred in Jammu and Kashmir' Kathua in the early hours of Wednesday, December 18 after six people died of suffocation due to a fire that broke out inside at a retired DSP's house in Shivanagar and four others were injured.

Principal GMC Surinder Atri said, "This was an incident related to our assistant, who had been living in a rented house for three to four months. A fire broke out in their house, resulting in the death of six people and four injuries..."

Police at the Fire Site

Jammu and Kashmir: In Kathua, a fire at a retired DSP's house killed 6 people and injured 3 others. A neighbor was also injured during the rescue. The cause of death is believed to be suffocation pic.twitter.com/It0QESVcfH — IANS (@ians_india) December 18, 2024

Also Read | Delhi: 15 Fire Tenders at Spot After Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Bawana Industrial Area (Watch Video).

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Ganga Bhagat (17), Danish Bhagat (15), Avtar Krishna (81), Barkha Raina (25), Takash Raina (3), and Advik Raina (4). Investigation underway how the fire erupted.