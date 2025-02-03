Katihar Tragedy: Teacher Killed While Trying to Board Moving Train, Disturbing Video Emerges (Watch)

A heartbreaking accident occurred at Kumedpur Railway Station in Bihar's Katihar, where a 42-year-old primary teacher, Tabrez Anjum, tragically lost his life. The incident unfolded when the man attempted to board a moving train, but he slipped and fell under its wheels. Disturbing footage of the accident has surfaced on social media, showing Anjum running along the tracks to catch the train, only to slip and get caught beneath it.