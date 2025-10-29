Katni murder case prime accused arrested, CM Yadav sends minister to meet victim's family

Bhopal/Katni, Oct 29 In a swift response to the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Nilesh Rajak in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, the police have arrested two prime accused in the case.

Both the prime accused in the murder case have been arrested following a police encounter.

Santosh Deharia, ASP, Katni, in a video message posted by the state Home Department, said, "Police have arrested both accused in the Kaimor murder case from Kajrawara. During the arrest, the accused opened fire on the police, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence. Both accused were injured in the encounter."

Due to the severity of their injuries, they have been referred to Jabalpur for advanced medical treatment. The police have not yet disclosed the full details of the encounter, but sources suggest that the accused attempted to flee or resist arrest, prompting retaliatory action. Their arrest marks a significant development in the case, which has drawn political and public attention.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has sparked widespread concern across the region.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed Minister-in-Charge and Rajya Sabha MP Uday Pratap Singh to visit the bereaved family and extend the government's support.

Chief Minister Yadav, in a post on X, wrote on Wednesday, "The death of a man in a dispute between two parties in Katni is deeply saddening. I pay my homage to the departed soul and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. As soon as I learned of the incident, I directed the concerned police officers to take strict action. The police have taken strict action against one of the accused and arrested him."

"I have instructed the Minister in Charge, Shri Rao Uday Pratap Singh, to visit Katni and meet with the bereaved family and express condolences. There will be no compromise with law and order in the state. Anyone who challenges law and order will surely face the consequences of their actions," the chief minister further wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor