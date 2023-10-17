Katrina Kaif arrives in Patna to attend private event

By IANS | Published: October 17, 2023 08:37 PM2023-10-17T20:37:14+5:302023-10-17T20:40:07+5:30

Patna, Oct 17 Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrived Patna on Tuesday to participate in a private event here. ...

Katrina Kaif arrives in Patna to attend private event | Katrina Kaif arrives in Patna to attend private event

Katrina Kaif arrives in Patna to attend private event

Patna, Oct 17 Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrived Patna on Tuesday to participate in a private event here.

After reaching Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, she straight away went to a hotel in tight security. The actress was seen coming out the airport in a red dress.

As soon as people learnt about her arrival in Patna, a large crowd of fans assembled outside the airport to take a glimpse of the actress.

She will be attending a private event at Patna's Kankarbagh locality on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app