Katrina Kaif arrives in Patna to attend private event
By IANS | Published: October 17, 2023 08:37 PM2023-10-17T20:37:14+5:302023-10-17T20:40:03+5:30
Patna, Oct 17 Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrived Patna on Tuesday to participate in a private event here.
After reaching Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, she straight away went to a hotel in tight security. The actress was seen coming out the airport in a red dress.
As soon as people learnt about her arrival in Patna, a large crowd of fans assembled outside the airport to take a glimpse of the actress.
She will be attending a private event at Patna's Kankarbagh locality on Wednesday.
