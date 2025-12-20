'Kavi Sammelan' to be held in Jaipur on Dec 23 to commemorate former PM Vajpayee's birth centenary year: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Dec 20 Former Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ashok Parnami said on Saturday at a press conference held at the state party office that a 'Kavi Sammelan' will be organised on December 23 at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur to commemorate the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Parnami said that former PM Vajpayee was a statesman without enemies, known for his politics of integrity and factual clarity.

"Whenever former PM Vajpayee spoke in the Parliament, the entire House listened with rapt attention," the former State BJP President added.

"Along with being a visionary leader, Atal Ji was also an exceptional poet whose words reflected the emotions and conscience of the nation," Parnami said.

The Former Prime Minister authored many timeless poems that continue to inspire generations, he added.

To honour the former Prime Minister's literary and political legacy, renowned poets from across the country -- many of whom were closely associated with Atal Ji -- have been invited to participate in this national-level conference, Parnami said.

"The poets will present their poetic tributes and personal reminiscences of Atal Ji, and several of his poems will also be recited during the programme."

Parnami described the event as a historic occasion and a true tribute to Atal Ji's legacy.

The chief guests of the programme will be the Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, State BJP President Madan Rathore and Rajya Sabha MP and State Convener of the programme Ghanshyam Tiwari.

Prominent poets participating in the conference include Padma Shri Surendra Sharma, Satyanarayan Satyajit (Madhya Pradesh), Hariom Panwar, Anamika Ambar Vedvrat Vajpayee, among others.

Addressing the press conference, Civil Lines BJP MLA Gopal Sharma said that former PM Atal Bihari VBajpayee was a towering personality who earned global respect as a leader without adversaries.

BJP leader Sharma highlighted Atal Ji's historic speech in Hindi at the United Nations, the successful nuclear tests at Pokhran, and his role in enhancing India's stature on the global stage.

He said that observing this year as Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary year is a matter of pride for the nation, as the former Prime Minister symbolises India's unwavering resolve and moral strength.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor