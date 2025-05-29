Kavitha alleges attempt to hand over BRS to BJP

Hyderabad, May 29 In a shocking statement, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, K. Kavitha, on Thursday claimed that a section of the party leaders was responsible for her defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that attempts were being made to hand over BRS to the BJP.

She revealed that the proposal to merge BRS with the BJP came when she was in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha said she strongly opposed the proposal at that time.

Denying reports that she is planning to float a separate party, Kavitha made it clear that she will remain in the BRS and work under the leadership of her father and former Chief Minister K.C. Rao popularly known as KCR.

In an informal chat with media persons, Kavitha alleged that attempts were being made to force her to distance herself from her family and the party.

Her sensational remarks come amid reports of a growing rift in KCR's family and Kavitha's differences with her brother and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao.

Kavitha, whose confidential letter to KCR was recently leaked, said she was "being targeted through paid articles and social media trolls" for wanting to know how the letter was leaked.

Kavitha lamented that the daughter of the party was being targeted but the BRS was not responding. She wanted to know why she was being targeted for demanding that coverts within the party should be controlled.

The MLC made a sensational claim that a section of party leaders was behind her defeat in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. “My own party leaders conspired to defeat me,” Kavitha said.

Kavitha also claimed that she wanted to resign after her arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case but KCR advised her not to do so.

Kavitha said there was no truth in the reports in a section of media that she held talks with the Congress party. “KCR alone is my leader in BRS. I will work only under his leadership. Backstabbing is not my intention. I fight directly,” she said.

She denied any plans to float a new party. “There is no need for a new party. It is enough to properly look after the present party,” Kavitha said.

Kavitha defended the issues she raised in the letter written to KCR. “Have they become so big so as to lead KCR? I can’t keep smiling with poison in the heart. I wrote hundreds of letters to my father. What is wrong in it? Usually KCR tears the letters after reading them. This time he did not tear it. I don’t know who is behind this conspiracy but I want to expose them,” she said.

In further remarks apparently aimed at her brother K.T. Rama Rao, Kavitha said that the party has not reacted in the desired way to the notice issued to KCR by the P.C. Ghose Commission on the Kaleshwaram project. She said the party should confine to posts on social media platform X.

